Saturday, Oct. 23

Colleen LaVerne (Wainscott) Black, 93, of Waterville (formerly of Mansfield): A 1 p.m. public memorial service will be held at Mansfield High School, followed by a dinner at the Mansfield City Hall. Funeral arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Sandra Alrene Black-Martin of Dryden: An 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Veterans Hall, 1206 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.

Bradley A. Crollard, 64, formerly of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. celebration of life for Brad will be held at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee.

Katie Loraine Cannon Leavitt Clark of Rock Island: A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Zachariah T.J. Embler, 23, of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow the service.

LeRoy Arthur Jones of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee.

