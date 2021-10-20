Colleen LaVerne (Wainscott) Black, 93, of Waterville (formerly of Mansfield): A 1 p.m. public memorial service will be held at Mansfield High School, followed by a dinner at the Mansfield City Hall. Funeral arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Sandra Alrene Black-Martin of Dryden: An 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Veterans Hall, 1206 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
Bradley A. Crollard, 64, formerly of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. celebration of life for Brad will be held at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee.
Katie Loraine Cannon Leavitt Clark of Rock Island: A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Zachariah T.J. Embler, 23, of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow the service.
LeRoy Arthur Jones of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee.
