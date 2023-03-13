Funeral Service Directory Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, March 21Deloris Lindgren of Brewster: The funeral for Deloris Lindgren will be held at 12 p.m. at Brewster Assembly of God, 600 W. Indian Ave., Brewster. Arrangements by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary