Saturday, Jan. 18
Shirley Ann Flagel Kikuchi of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be at Calvary Crossroads, 1301 Maple St, Wenatchee. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
James Ernest Merlin, 102, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee with Pastor David Morrow officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.