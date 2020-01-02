Friday, Jan. 3
Vicky Albrecht, 60, of Wenatchee: 10 a.m. service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee.
Roy Woolsey of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. graveside service for close friends and family.
Robert Martin Peterson, 74, of Chelan: 3 to 7 p.m. visitation will be held at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Following a private family burial, a celebration of life will be held at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, at 1 p.m. January 4. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Gary Michael Graham, 71, of Plain: 1 p.m. funeral service will be held at Ponderosa Community Club, 21100 Cayuse St., Plain, followed by a celebration of life.
Ellen Patricia Grillo Zosel of Lake Osoyoos: 11 a.m. private funeral service will be held at Bergh’s Chapel, 801 Main St., Oroville, with Scott Price and Garth Cook officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. Interment to be at Oroville Riverview Cemetery. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements, Oroville.
Lillen Ruth Moore of Cashmere: 3 p.m. memorial services will be held at Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Donald W. “Don” Howard of Malaga: 4 p.m. celebration of life will be held at The American Legion Post 10, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Services are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Monday, Jan. 6
Clara Stockwell, 98, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. service will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, with a reception immediately following. A private family burial will follow. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 5. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Dan N. Curtis of Malaga: Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Valley at 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Wenatchee First Assembly of God church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA, Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, at 11:00am. (⅓)