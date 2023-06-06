Funeral Service Directory Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, June 8Monty “Kim” Cockrill of East Wenatchee: A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Saturday, June 10Jenelle Curtis of Wenatchee: A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee.Rodney Pulver, 57, of Wenatchee: A celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Pulver family home, 1339 Ninth St., Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary