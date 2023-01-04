Funeral Service Directory Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Jan. 6LeRoy “Hap” Richmond of East Wenatchee: A service of remembrance will be held at 10 a.m., at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags East Wenatchee Leroy Richmond Jones-betts Memorial Chapel Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary