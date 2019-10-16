Friday, October 18
Lois M. Fortune, of East Wenatchee: 3 to 6 p.m. viewing will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. A 10 a.m. funeral service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are being handled by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Saturday, October 19
Jacob S. McDonald, 24, of Entiat: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
LeRoy Johnson, of Moses Lake: 1 p.m. military memorial service will be held at Guardian Angels Cemetery, 2595 Road L N.E., Moses Lake. Arrangements are under the care of Kayser’s Chapel of Memories, Moses Lake.
Robert Forbes Winslow, Jr., formerly of Wenatchee: 10 a.m. celebration of life will be at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 Western Ave. After, we will continue his celebration of life at Wild Rivers Sports Bar and Grill, 560 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.
Dorothy Maxine Fletcher, 83, formerly of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. potluck celebration of life will be held at Okanogan Faith Missionary Church, corner of 4th Ave. and Tyee St., Okanogan. There will be another memorial service held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, October 22, 2019 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow.
Jodi Hardy, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at Porter Sunday School in Elma, with a reception following. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Karen F. English, of Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.