Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Joseluis Martin del Campo, 59, of Wenatchee: A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. An 11:30 a.m. memorial service will be held Friday at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee. An interment service will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee. A reception will be held at 2 p.m. at Calvary Crossroads Church.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

Darrold Bryan Best, 56, of Wenatchee: A noon memorial service will be held at the Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee.

Donald Patrick Koehler and Valerie Koehler of Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. celebration of these two lives will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee.

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

Mark Alan Patterson, of Wenatchee, and formerly Tonasket: An 11:30 a.m. service will be held Sunday at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren, 32116 Highway 97, Tonasket.

