Joseluis Martin del Campo, 59, of Wenatchee: A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. An 11:30 a.m. memorial service will be held Friday at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee. An interment service will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee. A reception will be held at 2 p.m. at Calvary Crossroads Church.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
Darrold Bryan Best, 56, of Wenatchee: A noon memorial service will be held at the Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee.
Donald Patrick Koehler and Valerie Koehler of Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. celebration of these two lives will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee.
Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021
Mark Alan Patterson, of Wenatchee, and formerly Tonasket: An 11:30 a.m. service will be held Sunday at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren, 32116 Highway 97, Tonasket.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.