Friday, January, 10, 2020
Ida Mae Moro of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee with inurnment to follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. A 7 p.m. Holy Rosary will be recited on Thursday, Jan. 9 in the chapel at St. Joseph’s Church. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Elmo Edward Fronsman, 84, of Cashmere: 11 a.m. memorial services will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee. Everyone is welcome. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Peter Timothy Whitehead, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 ninth Street, Wenatchee. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
January 11, 2020
Ellen Louise Graybill, 92, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at the Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Gladys Marie Patty, 84, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, is assisting with arrangements.