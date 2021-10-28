Mark Alan Patterson of Wenatchee, formerly of Tonasket: An 11:30 a.m. service will be held Sunday at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren, 32116 Highway 97, Tonasket.
Monday, Nov. 1
Kathy Gates of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, preceded by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place directly following the service at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life reception at the hall at Holy Apostles.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
David Richard Smith, 81, of East Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St., N.E., East Wenatchee.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.