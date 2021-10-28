Sunday, Oct. 31

Mark Alan Patterson of Wenatchee, formerly of Tonasket: An 11:30 a.m. service will be held Sunday at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren, 32116 Highway 97, Tonasket.

Monday, Nov. 1

Kathy Gates of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, preceded by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place directly following the service at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life reception at the hall at Holy Apostles.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

David Richard Smith, 81, of East Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St., N.E., East Wenatchee.

