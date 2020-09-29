Oct. 1
Alma Neel Quehrn, 94, of Wenatchee: A 2 to 7 p.m. viewing will be at Jones and Jones Betts, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee and a family graveside service on Friday, October 2. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer of 2021.
Oct. 2
Anita Marie Clark Wachholz of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. graveside service will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee.
Oct. 3
Jerry Allen Garton, 62, a lifelong resident of Chelan: A 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Chelan Riverfront Park, 117 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan around the flagpole. Please be willing to share memories. He was concerned about his loved ones, especially his mother, Angie Garton Estes, who is 89. Honoring his concerns, we ask you to practice social distancing. Bring your own chair if you wish to sit. Refreshments will not be served.
Roland Schettler of Waterville: 1 p.m. graveside services will be held at the Waterville Cemetery, 523 E. Elm St., Waterville. The family is being assisted with arrangement by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee