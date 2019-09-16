Thursday, September 19
Gordon Martin, 86, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Saturday, September 21
Andoinette Roberson, of Tonasket (formerly of Brewster), and Tony Zaversnik, of Brewster: 11 a.m. combined service will be held at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster, followed by a luncheon/reception at the Brewster American Legion Hall, 102 E. Main St., Brewster. Barnes Funeral Home, Brewster, is assisting with arrangements.
Wayne Allen Rice, 89, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 850 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, with a reception to follow.