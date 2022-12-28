Funeral Service Directory 21 min ago 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Dec. 29Mary Lou Cox, 92, of Wenatchee: A funeral mass is arranged at 11 a.m., at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mass Mary Lou Cox Christianity Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary