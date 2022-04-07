Wanita Shank of Ardenvoir: AN 11 a.m. graveside service will be held at the Entiat Valley Cemetery, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at the Entiat Friends Church.
Saturday, April 9
Mary Ann Lancaster: An 11 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee, followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Park. Luncheon to follow.
Edwin Dale Dahlgren: A 1 p.m. celebration of life held at the Wenatchee First Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. The family of Edwin Dale Dahlgren announced his passing on Jan. 23, 2022.
Eileen Wanda Wilcox, formerly of Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, Cashmere and East Wenatchee.
John Hoyer, 60, of Wenatchee: A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. RSVP to mikaelahoyer92@gmail.com. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
