Wednesday, November 13
Terrance Conley Gibbs, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at the Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller Ave. Graveside Services will be family only. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Friday, November 15
Willene Peart, 89, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 N.E. 10th St., East Wenatchee. Services are entrusted to Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee.
M. Gail Christensen, 85, of Cashmere: 10:30 a.m. memorial service will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere.
Patricia E. (Paul) Cleek, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. funeral service will be held at Wenatchee Valley Christian Center, 1621 Methow St., Wenatchee.
Saturday, November 16
John Edmund Marchant, 75, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. Reception will follow at the church immediately after. Friends are invited to share their memories with his family during visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Sterling LeRoy Whitener, 90, of Quincy: 10 a.m, celebration of life service will be held beginning with a graveside service at the Quincy Valley Cemetery, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G Street S.E., Quincy. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Barbara Watson of Chelan: 2 p.m. services will be at Campbell's Resort, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.