Saturday, October 19

Dorothy Maxine Fletcher, 83, formerly of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. potluck celebration of life will be held at Okanogan Faith Missionary Church, corner of 4th Avenue and Tyee Street. There will be another memorial service held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Avenue, East Wenatchee, October 22 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Thursday, October 24

Christian Johnson, 55, of Okanogan: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex.

George W. Anderson, of Wenatchee: 3 to 6 p.m. viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee.11:30 a.m. A 11:30 a.m. funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.