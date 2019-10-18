Saturday, October 19
Dorothy Maxine Fletcher, 83, formerly of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. potluck celebration of life will be held at Okanogan Faith Missionary Church, corner of 4th Avenue and Tyee Street. There will be another memorial service held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Avenue, East Wenatchee, October 22 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow.
Thursday, October 24
Christian Johnson, 55, of Okanogan: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex.
George W. Anderson, of Wenatchee: 3 to 6 p.m. viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee.11:30 a.m. A 11:30 a.m. funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.