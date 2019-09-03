Tuesday, Sept. 3
Jeff Waddell, 79, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. We will have a reception at the church, so come and tell your stories.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Maxine Harrison, 86, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. funeral service will be held at the Wenatchee First Assembly of God Church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Gertrude Rohlman, age 100 and nine months, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, with Scott Langager officiating. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.