Saturday, Nov. 23
Thomas “Tommie” Wentz, of East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Sage Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. A reception will follow at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee.
Beverly June Scott, 80, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. service will be held in the small chapel at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. There will not be a graveside service.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Richard Harris Thomason, 71, of Brewster: 1 p.m. funeral service will be held at the Brewster Seventh-day Adventist Church, 17 Hospital Way. Interment will be held at the Entiat City Cemetery, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Barnes Funeral Chapel, Brewster, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Darrol C. Chamberlain, 75, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. graveside burial will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Wednesday, Nov.27
Robert H. Scott, 83, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. graveside burial, with military honors, will be held at the Wenatchee Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.