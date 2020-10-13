Thursday, Oct. 15

Bobby Tyler, 80, of Wenatchee: A 2 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at Eastmont Community Church, 783 4th St. NE, East Wenatchee.

Friday, Oct. 16

Gregory Thomas “Greg” Thofson, 69, of Wenatchee: Family and friends will hold a celebration of life with a casual, open house-style happy hour at 28 McElmurry Lane, East Wenatchee. The celebration will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m., with a special toast at 5 p.m. Masks are encouraged and will be available, as will open-air space for comfort and safety.

