James Palmer Pierre, 79, of Orondo: A 5 p.m. celebration of life will be held at The Pond at Rocky Pond Vineyards, 415 Pond Lane, Orondo.
Robert Derry “Bob the Burner” of East Wenatchee: A 10:30 a.m. celebration of life will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave, Wenatchee. There will be a luncheon immediately following at the American Legion Post 10, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
Gordon Lee Pobst of Wenatchee: A 9:30 a.m. memorial service will be held at Rotary Park, 1810 Maple St., Wenatchee.
James F. Elwyn, 54, of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held in the Wenatchee Apple Bowl, 1005 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. Guests are invited to wear their favorite swim shirt in his honor.
Ione Barrett, 82, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. services will be held at the LDS church, 667 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.
Kenneth Joe Acton, 90, Cashmere: An 11 a.m. memorial service will be in the Monitor Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2821 Easy St., Wenatchee, for all those who would like to attend and celebrate his life and memories of him.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.