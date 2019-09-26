Friday, September 27
John Thomas “Jack” Stevens, 93, of Manson: 4 p.m. memorial service will be held at the North Shore Bible Church, 13 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson. The service will be followed by a dinner, which was Jack’s wish as he wanted to express his gratitude to the community, his family, and friends, for their many years of support.
Saturday, September 28
Junie Vee McGrath, 90, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. funeral services will be held at the Columbia River Fellowship Church (Grange Hall), 30 1st St., Mansfield, followed by a graveside service. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee.
Lucille Miller Winther, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at Goosetail Orchard, 311 Stayman Road, Chelan. All are welcome.
Jackie Lynn Kuhlman, 61, of Bellingham (formerly of Wenatchee): 1 p.m. celebration of life at the Wenatchee Eagles No. 204, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
Sunday, September 29
Anna Waltar, of Peshastin: 3 p.m. special service at Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center, 12355 Ingalls Creek Road, Peshastin near Blewett Pass. An additional service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 5, at West Side Church, 615 Wright Ave., Richland, to be followed by a reception.