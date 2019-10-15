Thursday, October 17
Donna Mae Sherrell, 85, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. service of commemoration will be held at the Spirit Life Center Church, 210 Benton Street, Leavenworth with Pastor Russell Esparza officiating. The service will conclude in the church with private Entombment in the Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. 3 to 8 p.m. visitation will be at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee on Wednesday, October 16th. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Friday, October 18
Nancy A. Kraus, 81, of Peshastin: 11 a.m. services will be held at Light in The Valley Community Church, 8455 Main St., Peshastin with a reception to follow. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel.
Saturday, October 19
Jacob S. McDonald, 24, of Entiat: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
LeRoy Johnson, of Moses Lake: 1 p.m. military memorial service will be held at Guardian Angels Cemetery, 2595 Road L N.E., Moses Lake. Arrangements are under the care of Kayser’s Chapel of Memories, Moses Lake.
Robert Forbes Winslow, Jr., formerly of Wenatchee: 10 a.m. celebration of life will be at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 Western Ave. After, we will continue his celebration of life at Wild Rivers Sports Bar and Grill, 560 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.