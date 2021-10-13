Larry Eugene “Pappy” Collins, Chelan: A 3 p.m. celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Manson Grange, 157 E. Wapato Way. Larry will be interred at Fraternal Cemetery in Chelan.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Delilah D. “Dee” Hickman and Elizabeth “Becky” Hickman of East Wenatchee: A 10 a.m. funeral service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee.
Daniel A. Widmer, of Copper Center, Alaska, formerly of Leavenworth: A 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Spirit Life Center, 210 Benton St., Leavenworth.
Monday, Oct. 18
Eleanor Cathleen “Pennie” Telecky, 93, of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. graveside memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Reception to follow.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Sandra Arlene Black-Martin, of Dryden: An 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Veterans Hall, 1206 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
