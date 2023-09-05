Funeral Service Directory logo

Saturday, Sept. 9

Charles S. “Charlie” Card, 86, of Prosser: There will be a memorial service at 1:30 p.m., at 7102 S. Steele Road, Prosser, with a pot-luck to follow. For more information, call (509) 788-1005.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.