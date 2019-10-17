Friday, October 18
Mary Jane Morse, of Moses Lake: 1:30 p.m. Rosary will be recited, followed by a 2 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 200 N. Dale Road., Moses Lake. A 2 p.m. entombment will be Saturday, Oct. 19 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane. Arrangements are by Kayser’s Funeral Home, Moses Lake.
Saturday, October 19
Jacob S. McDonald, 24, of Entiat: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
LeRoy Johnson, of Moses Lake: 1 p.m. military memorial service will be held at Guardian Angels Cemetery, 2595 Road L N.E., Moses Lake. Arrangements are under the care of Kayser’s Chapel of Memories, Moses Lake.
Robert Forbes Winslow Jr., formerly of Wenatchee: 10 a.m. celebration of life will be at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 Western Ave. After, we will continue his celebration of life at Wild Rivers Sports Bar and Grill, 560 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.
Jodi Hardy, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at Porter Sunday School in Elma, with a reception following. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Dorothy Maxine Fletcher, 83, formerly of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. potluck celebration of life will be held at Okanogan Faith Missionary Church, corner of 4th Avenue and Tyee Street. There will be another memorial service held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Avenue, East Wenatchee, October 22 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow.
Karen F. English, of Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Thursday, October 24
George W. Anderson, of Wenatchee: 3 to 6 p.m. viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee.11:30 a.m. A 11:30 a.m. funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.