Friday, Nov. 5

Al and Georgia Burgener of Wenatchee: A 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, with a reception following. The family respectfully asks you to wear a mask at the service.

Kenneth Hubert “Kenny” Engley, 52, of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial service is scheduled at the Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A reception will follow at the Church Reception Hall.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Charles “Chuck” Wagner, 70, of Wenatchee: A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. at the Boat Club of Wenatchee.

Barbara Jean Parkhill and F.M. “Buzz” Parkhill of Wenatchee: A 9 a.m. joint memorial service will be held for F.M. “Buzz” and Barbara Jean Parkhill at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee.

Monday, Nov. 8

Nancy Faith Webber, 77, of East Wenatchee: A 10 a.m. commemoration service will be held at Valley View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A concluding service and the interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. 

