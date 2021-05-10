Thursday, May 13
Nellie Fern O’Keefe, of Wenatchee: A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S Miller St., Wenatchee.
Friday, May 14
Virginia E. Clarke, of Peshastin: A 10 a.m. remembrance and celebration will be held at Light in the Valley Community Church, 8455 Main St., Peshastin. Private family interment will take place at Peshastin Cemetery. Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, 308 Ninth St., Wenatchee, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Saturday, May 15
Juan R. Ramos, 79, formerly of East Wenatchee: A 2-6 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Pybus Market Tel Event Center, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. RSVP to cdenadel66@gmail.com.
Lowell Hensley, 84, of Electric City: A 1 p.m. graveside Service will be held at the Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield.
Michael Allen Trowbridge, 46, of Wenatchee: A noon to 5 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Lincoln Park, 1410 S. Mission St., Wenatchee.
Monday, May 24
Henry William Schauer, 79, of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.