Friday, Dec. 18
Jay Delano Delzer, 86, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Foothills Foursquare Church, 315 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. A Graveside Service will follow at 1 p.m., at the Leavenworth Mountain View Cemetery on Cemetery Road. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing are required.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Milton Dare Galbraith, 93, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at King’s Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.