Saturday, September 21
Clara Kirk, of Chelan: 1 p.m. memorial service at Precht Rose Chapel in Chelan followed by refreshments at the Chelan Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Darlene Kay Rosenberger of Waterville: 5 p.m. celebration of life in Walla Walla Park, Shelter No. 2, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee. Bring a blanket or chair if you wish, followed by a potluck celebration at the Moose Lodge, 859 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.
Sandra Wall, of Chelan: 11 a.m. combined celebration of life service for both Sandra and her husband John will be at Christ Center Chelan, 204B E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan. Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, is entrusted with arrangements.
Andoinette Roberson, of Tonasket (formerly of Brewster), and Tony Zaversnik, of Brewster: 11 a.m. combined service will be held at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster, followed by a luncheon/reception at the Brewster American Legion Hall, 102 E. Main St. Barnes Funeral Home, Brewster, is assisting with arrangements.
Harold Maloney Schroeder, of Wenatchee: Noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Highlander Golf Course, 2920 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee. A private inurnment will be held prior at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Wayne Allen Rice, 89, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 850 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, with a reception to follow.
Irene Kossow, of Waterville: 1 p.m. graveside service, officiated by Rev. Sarah Kossow, will be held at the Waterville Cemetery with a reception to follow at 214 W. Locust St. in Waterville. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.