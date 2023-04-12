Funeral Service Directory Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, April 14H. Maxine Davenport, of Wenatchee: A memorial service will be at Calvary Bible Church at 1 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary