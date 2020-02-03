Wednesday, Feb. 5
Shirli Ann Wax Tanneberg, 89, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held in the Mansfield United Protestant Church, 130 2nd Ave., Mansfield. Burial will be in the Mansfield Cemetery. A lunch, for all in attendance, will follow at the Mansfield Community Center, 26 Main St. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home.
Thursday, Feb. 6
James Lane Weythman, 70, of Cashmere: 1 to 4 p.m. memorial service will be held at the Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive.
Friday, Feb. 7
Dee C. Beler Gere, 76, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St, Wenatchee. A private inurnment will follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave.