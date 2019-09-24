Wednesday, September 25
Gerald “Jerry” Smith Covert, of Leavenworth: 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Leavenworth, 145 Wheeler St., Leavenworth. The interment, with military honors, will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Friday, September 27
John Thomas “Jack” Stevens, 93, of Manson: 4 p.m. memorial service will be at the North Shore Bible Church, 13 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson. The service will be followed by a dinner, which was Jack’s wish as he wanted to express his gratitude to the community, his family, and friends, for their many years of support.