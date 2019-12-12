Friday, Dec. 13
James Louis “Jim” Hinson, 74, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. graveside service at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. A memorial service with a reception to follow will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Calvary Bible Church, 605 First Street, Wenatchee. Chapel of the Valley assisted with arrangements Wenatchee.
Nancy Lee Condron Draggoo of Omak: 11 a.m. funeral service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 9 Birch St. S., Omak. Graveside Services will be held following the church service at the Riverside Cemetery. Followed by a potluck lunch at the Community Presbyterian Church in Omak. A 4 to 7 p.m. viewing on Thursday, Dec. 12 will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church. Funeral Arrangements are in the care of her son, Clayton.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Wilma Stellingwerf of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S Miller St., Wenatchee.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Allen S. “Mack” McCown, 79, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. funeral service will be held at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Chapel, Wenatchee.