Friday, Aug. 30

Pearline Packwood, 94, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at the Nazarene Church, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, with a reception to follow at the church. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Elaine Chamberlin, of East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 1301 N.E. 10th St., East Wenatchee. A celebration of Elaine’s Life will be hosted by her children at Pat and Nancy Brown’s home Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

John Hinderer, of Waterville: 11 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at the United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan St., Waterville. Interment will be at the Waterville Cemetery. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.

Sharon Sears (Hart, Render) of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Interment will be held immediately following at Wenatchee City Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at her second home in Palisades. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Luther Gene Baker, 83 of Chelan: 1 to 4 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Lake Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Ave., Chelan.

Monday, Sept. 2

Earl G. Petit, of Plain: 10 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at Mountain Springs Lodge, 19115 Chiwawa Loop Road, Plain.

