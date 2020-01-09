Friday, January, 10, 2020
Peter Timothy Whitehead, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Gladys Marie Patty, 84, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, is assisting with arrangements.
Ellen Louise Graybill, 92, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at the Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.