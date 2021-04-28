Friday, April 30

George Joseph Chapman of Brewster: An 11 a.m. service will take place at Barnes Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster. Burial will follow at the Pateros Cemetery, and a dinner celebration at Lone Point River House at 912 S. Bridge St., Brewster.

Saturday, May 1

Marilyn Griffith, 71, of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee.

Matthew Ivan “Matt” Cain, 41, of Monitor: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Ohme Gardens, 3327 Ohme Road, Wenatchee. Pastor David Haven officiating.

Janet Slominski Bean, 69, of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee.

