Gary Lynn Lannoye

May 29, 1956 - September 21, 2019

Gary was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Forrest and Bonnie Racus Lannoye. Gary attended Eastmont School District. He was an outstanding mechanic and could repair anything mechanical; be it car, boat, or motorcycle. Some of his past employers were: Pybus Steel (Wenatchee), Bob Feil's Boats and Motors (East Wenatchee), and Webber Farms (Quincy). His real passion was hunting and fishing and he was outstanding in both endeavors. 

Gary is survived by his children: Rachel Garisto of Washington D.C., Ryan Simmons of Tigard, OR, Blake and Troy Lannoye of Ephrata, WA; and several grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Marlin Lannoye of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Linda Musson of Aloha, OR. He was preceded in death by brother, Ron Lannoye of Malaga, WA.

As per his wishes, there will be no service.

