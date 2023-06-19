Gene Clayton Fogelstrom 47 min ago 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Clayton Fogelstrom, 89, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To plant a tree in memory of Gene Fogelstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary