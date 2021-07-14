Gene Handley, 82, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 12, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Jul 31
Service
Saturday, July 31, 2021
10:00AM
Eastmont Baptist Church
400 S Kentucky Ave
EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802
