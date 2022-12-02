George 'Bud' Busse 40 min ago 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George “Bud” Busse, 90, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of George Busse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags George Busse Arrangement Valley Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary