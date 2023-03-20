George Monroe Kraemer 29 min ago 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Monroe Kraemer, 81, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, March 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To send flowers to the family of George Kraemer, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Mar 28 Service Tuesday, March 28, 2023 11:00AM Evergreen Memorial Park 1301 10th Street N. E. EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary