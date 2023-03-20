George Monroe Kraemer, 81, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, March 13, 2023.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Service information

Mar 28
Service
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
11:00AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
1301 10th Street N. E.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802
