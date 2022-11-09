Goldie Selzer 11 min ago 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Goldie Selzer, 66, of Brewster, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. To plant a tree in memory of Goldie Selzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Barnes Chapel Arrangement Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary