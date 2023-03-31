Greta J. Ellsworth 23 min ago 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greta J. Ellsworth, 86, of Brewster, died Saturday, March 25, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. To plant a tree in memory of Greta Ellsworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary