Howard H. Asmussen, 86, of Pateros, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Service information

Nov 20
Visitation
Friday, November 20, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Barnes Chapel
510 W. Indian Avenue
Brewster, WA 98812
Nov 21
Service
Saturday, November 21, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Mansfield United Protestant Church
130 Second Ave.
Mansfield, WA 98830
