Abram de Jong

Abram "Bud" de Jong
Soap Lake, WA
Abram "Bud" de Jong, a cowboy and a good friend to many, rode off into the sunset, on January 24, 2020, just a few days shy of his 90th birthday. Bud was born in Ellensburg, WA, on January 29, 1930. He spent most of his adult life in Leavenworth, WA, where he raised his family and worked for many years at the Peshastin Mill, where he eventually retired from. Tired of shoveling all that snow in Leavenworth, Bud made his way to the Basin, where he spent the remainder of his life.
From the time Bud was born, he had a love for horses and the outdoors. He liked to hunt and spent a lot of time riding horses and team roping. He had a nice arena at each place he lived. He loved horses with good bloodlines and owned some really nice horses over the years. You could be certain that when you went to visit Bud, the conversation would always turn to talking about horses.
The last five years of Bud's life were spent with a family from Soap Lake, WA, where he loved watching the kids ride, rope, and rodeo. He spent many hours in a car, parked outside their arena, where he got a front row seat to the action on summer evenings. Unable to ride himself, he lived vicariously through all of them.
Bud was preceded in death by his brother, John de Jong: sister, Jaquelene Cox; and a son, Joel de Jong. He left behind his daughter, Stephanie Heath of Alexander, ND; son, Schull deJong of Wenatchee, WA; two step-daughters: Rebecca Sweeney of Lynnwood, WA, and Rachael Lundin of Wenatchee, WA; and his rodeo family, The McMillans of Soap Lake, WA.
A Memorial Team Roping to honor Bud’s life is currently being planned for this spring. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family @ www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA.