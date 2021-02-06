Ada Carroll
George, WA
(formerly of Quincy, WA)
Ada Lee Carroll passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in Othello, WA. Ada was born November 25, 1935, in Fayetteville, AR, to parents, Joseph Ralph and Sarah Lucinda (Hayre) ConDuff. Ada attended high school in Dixon, CA. After graduation, Ada married Don L. Carroll. They divorced in early 1970. Ada retired in November of 1996, after 30 years of working, at Lamb Weston, in Quincy, WA.
Mom was an avid reader. Thanks to Auntie Helen Carroll for all their years of book exchanges. Ada will be dearly missed.
Ada is survived by sister, Shirley Hamilton (Charles); children: Gary L. Carroll, Sr. (Gennese), and Patricia E. Neff-Carroll, aka Patty Lynn; grandchildren: Stacey Ann Erickson, Gary Carroll, Jr., Alesha Judkins, Lacey Bomgardner, Julia Carroll, Jeremy Carroll-Marshall, Katina Neff, Anton, and Joseph Neff; great-grandchildren: KaSandra, Cassidy, Quinn, Lauryn, Hayley, Kyzer, Brooks, Amelia, Olivia, and Louisa; multiple cousins; nieces; and nephews. Ada was preceded in death by son, Robert Steven Carroll (Mary); parents; and siblings: Nadine Waltrip (Russell), Pat Brechtfeldt, and Gene ConDuff (Shirley); and niece, Sandra Starr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ada's name to the George Community Hall, 403 W. Montmorency Blvd., Quincy, WA, 98848.
No service will be held per Ada's request.