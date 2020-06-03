Adaline Ruth Oakes
Tonasket, WA
Adaline Ruth Oakes, age 88, of Tonasket, WA, died on May 22, 2020, in Tonasket. She was born December 25, 1931, on the Michels Homestead upper Pine Creek, Riverside, WA, to parents Allen and Marie (Michels) McCallum. Adaline grew up in Riverside, WA, apart from a few years the family spent in California. Adaline worked for Lee Frank’s Mercantile and then, at the Tonasket Telephone Company for many years, until devoting her time to caring for a large family on a working orchard.
John and Adaline were married June 2,1962, at the Bill and Madeline Scholz ranch. Together, they raised five children. Adaline’s favorite hobbies were painting, gardening, bookkeeping, following her children and grandchildren’s sporting events, and dancing. Oh boy, how she loved to dance! She was always happy to welcome and feed the constant arrival of family and friends alike. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, John William Oakes; children: Cherie Vigneron (Francois), Marcia Reynolds (Brad), Coni Samp, and Johnny Oakes; siblings: Harold McCallum (Nita), Lorraine Davis (Jim); 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by son, Wayne Sutton; daughter, Tani Oakes Barroca; sister, Alice Wall; and brothers: Homer McCallum and Leslie McCallum.
A Celebration of Life for Adaline will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials can be made to: United States Armed Forces Legacy Memorial, P.O. Box 854, Tonasket, WA, 98855, National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org, or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.