Adam Daniel Gaspar
January 3, 1986 – August 5, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Adam Daniel Gaspar was born on January 3, 1986, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. He passed away at 37 years old, on August 5, 2023, in Seattle, WA, from a critical illness and for the last two months, a hard-fought battle for his life. Adam is survived by his parents, Dan and Debbie Gaspar of Wenatchee, WA; and his sister and brother-in-law, Jen and Mitchell Marcuson of Wenatchee, WA. He is also survived by extended family members and friends. Adam attended Saint Paul's Lutheran School, Foothills Middle School, and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2004. He moved to Seattle, shortly after graduation. Adam worked in the restaurant industry and one of his fondest memories as a Jazz Alley server was when he had a chance to perform a skit with Eartha Kitt. He was a superb server, loved by all his co-workers and customers. Adam gained many friendships and maintained those relationships after moving back to Wenatchee in 2016.
Adam had a gentle heart and kind soul. He was a very loving and fun person to be around and made friends everywhere he went. Some of his favorite things in life were nature, swimming, baking/cooking, music, video games, monkeys, gnomes, plants and many others. Adam also loved the holidays, particularly Christmas time at his parent's house with the light display and true holiday spirit.
Adam's light will continue to shine through all our memories and reminders of him. Our hearts are shattered. To his sister, Adam was an amazing, protective, fun big brother and best friend. Particularly the last seven years when he moved back to Wenatchee and they had the chance to reconnect and become the best of friends. To his parents, he was a special gift from God and a true blessing. He will be so dearly missed by all of his friends and family.
There will be a Memorial and Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Dan and Debbie Gaspar's home, 30 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. One of Adam's last requests was for a "big party" in his honor, and we will be doing just that! Please wear your brightest colors to celebrate Adam's bright spirit.
A special thanks to the wonderful ICU doctors and nurses at Confluence Health and Kindred Hospital in Seattle. Your care for our son/brother was simply phenomenal.
