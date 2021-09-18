Adrienne A. Brizee

Adrienne passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021, after a long battle with dementia. Adrienne was born on Valentine's Day, 1935, in Centralia, WA, to Wilbur and Aneyth Cyrus, and was raised in Kelso, WA. After graduating from Kelso High School, she attended Washington State College where she earned her BA degree, graduated in the top ten of her class, and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. In 1976, Adrienne returned to school, graduating from Central Washington University with an M.S. in Counseling Psychology. Adrienne worked at the Chelan Douglas County Mental Health Center for two years and spent the next 22 years of her career in private practice in Wenatchee.
Adrienne was always actively involved in her local community. She was named “Campus Citizen of the Week” and “Outstanding Senior” for her community service in college. After college, she continued her volunteer work with the Jaycees, Head Start, Planned Parenthood, the local Democratic office, and in her church, participating in many committees and teaching classes. Adrienne served as a trustee for Central Washington Hospital for 20 years, serving as Chair for two of those years. She enjoyed gardening, participating in her book clubs, hosting an annual caroling party, and spending time with friends.
Adrienne was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brizee. She is survived by her sister, Carol (John) Baker; her children and step-children: Julie, Val, Judy, Joy, and Leah; and six grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers at Tuscany Cottage Cordell for the kind, compassionate care she received while living there.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on October 2, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA. Masks and social distancing will be required. Remembrances in Adrienne’s name may be made to Planned Parenthood-Wenatchee Health Center, 900 Ferry St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or an Alzheimer’s charity of your choice would have made her happy. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
