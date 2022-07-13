AG (Adrian Gregory) Dillard
July 28, 1974 - July 8, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
AG Dillard passed away on July 8, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA. He was born July 28, 1974, in Wenatchee to Bobby Dillard and Rebecca Condotta. He grew up in his early years in Wenatchee, playing hockey and baseball and was very active. He moved with his father and sister, Kara, in his pre-teens to the Monterey, CA, Peninsula, where he was an excellent student and a member of the wrestling team in junior high and high school.
He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and mountain biking. He made lifetime friendships in California, and went to work for his father after high school in the car business, where he found his passion.
He moved back to Wenatchee, where he met and married his wife Tawnya, and they had three beautiful children.
He went to work for Leonard and Garret Evans, where he became the General Manager. He loved the car business and he loved people; he was admired and loved by everyone he came in contact with, he had that special gift. His generosity was unmeasured, and his smile was contagious.
AG was preceded in death by his grandparents, Luther and Zela Dillard, Gregory and Therese Sherman; great-grandpapa, Luke Phillips; uncle, Ken and aunt, Carol Garrard; uncle, Bob Hawkes; and cousin, Greg Goodman.
AG's legacy will live on in his three children: Dallas, Brooklin, and Carson; as well as their mother, Tawnya; father, Bobby and Keri Dillard; mother, Rebecca Condotta; brother, Shane Dillard; sister, Kara
Dillard Melendez (Jamie); sister, Meri Smith (Eric); and brother, Cody Snyder and sister-in-Law, Betsy Dillard; Papa, Nick Guzzi, and grandmother, Victoria Samora Phillips; aunts: Shirley Hawkes, Constance McGuire, Peach Prince (Tom), Marty Speihs (Fred); and uncle, Greg Sherman (LaDawn); cousins: Gretchen Petit, Ambyr, Arika and Ashley Prince, Brandon Hicks, Becky Almquist, Julie Johnston (Damon), Jimmy Hawkes (Sandy), Kristine Hudson (Tara), Dale Goodman (Ginger); nieces and nephews: Kase Dillard, Cody Garrett, Coen Dillard, Taylor Henderson, Taylar, Otto, Hobbs, Hugo and Howie Smith, Nolan and Tyler Johnston and Nataly and Nathan Goodman and Caleb Luther James McGuire and McKenzie Ray Dillard Laws . His family loved and adored him.
The family extends their deepest thanks to Garrett and Leonard Evans for their friendship and never giving upon AG. Also, to uncle Dick and aunt, Scotty King for their love and kindness.
A Service will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., at Living Hope Community Church, 11 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Reception following to be announced. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Please leave thoughts and memories on our online guestbook, www.jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.